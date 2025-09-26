Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,226,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,953,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 192,612 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

