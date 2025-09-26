Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $222.42 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

