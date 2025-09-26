American National Bank & Trust Sells 567 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $484.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

