Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

