Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HD opened at $407.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

