Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 96 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Holland Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

