Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DG opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

