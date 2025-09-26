Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.79.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,837,810.04. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $473.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of -397.55, a PEG ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

