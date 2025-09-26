Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,778 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.78 per share, for a total transaction of $706,799.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,757,687.56. This represents a 6.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares worth $101,002,814. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

