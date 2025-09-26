American National Bank & Trust Buys 630 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 543,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

