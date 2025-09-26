Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation $EPM

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Algorithmic Investment Models LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPM opened at $4.94 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

