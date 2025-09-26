Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

