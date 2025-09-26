Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 22,326 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $104,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

