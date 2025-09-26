Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $712.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $362.31 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $693.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

