Owen LaRue LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:NOW opened at $919.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $920.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

