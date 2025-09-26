Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

UNP stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

