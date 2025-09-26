North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $541,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

ADBE stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day moving average of $374.59. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

