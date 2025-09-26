296 Shares in Insulet Corporation $PODD Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 299.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $17,429,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.06.

Insulet Stock Down 1.0%

PODD stock opened at $323.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.13. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $225.37 and a twelve month high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.