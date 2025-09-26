PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,764 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $168,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

