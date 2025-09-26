Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.88 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

AMD opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

