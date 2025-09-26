U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

