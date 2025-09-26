Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

