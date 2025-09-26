Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

