Clarus Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 147,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 95,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

