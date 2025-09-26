Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $713.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.88. The firm has a market cap of $675.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

