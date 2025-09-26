The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

