Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $344.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $348.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average of $306.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

