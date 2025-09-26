Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 15,711 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

