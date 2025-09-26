McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by FORM Wealth Advisors LLC

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $302.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.15. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

