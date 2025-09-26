Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Applied Materials by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.