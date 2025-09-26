Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 408 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

