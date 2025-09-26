Randolph Co Inc Purchases 127 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,068,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,292,000 after buying an additional 2,397,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $202.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.