Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

