Plancorp LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

