9,415 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,743,000 after acquiring an additional 268,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.32.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

