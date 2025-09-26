MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 1,555 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5,678.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13,272.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
