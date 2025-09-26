Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $499,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $28.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

