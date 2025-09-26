PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

