A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

