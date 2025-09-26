Traveka Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $827.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

