Steph & Co. Sells 575 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $639.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.49 and its 200-day moving average is $373.64. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.44. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $670.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.