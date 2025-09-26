LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $302.29 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average of $306.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

