Kennedy Investment Group Has $612,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.74.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 244.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

