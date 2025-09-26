ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 3.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $949.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.44 and a 200 day moving average of $741.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $977.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

