Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.