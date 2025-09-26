Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3%

O stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.