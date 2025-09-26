Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE VRT opened at $139.68 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

