Steph & Co. Sells 153 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 230,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

