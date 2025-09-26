CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $284.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.