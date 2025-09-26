Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $13,073,594. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $103.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $821.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

